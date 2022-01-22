UrduPoint.com

Galyat Receives 1.5 Feet Of Snow During The 8th Spell Of Snowfall

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2022 | 01:56 PM

Galyat receives 1.5 feet of snow during the 8th spell of snowfall

:During the eighth spell of heavy snowfall on Saturday Galyat has received more than 1.5 feet of snow which was started in the early morning and would likely continue till Tuesday

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :During the eighth spell of heavy snowfall on Saturday Galyat has received more than 1.5 feet of snow which was started in the early morning and would likely continue till Tuesday.

According to the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson Ahsan Hameed in the early morning, a heavy spell of snowfall has started in Galyat which has once again blocked all connecting roads of Galyat while heavy machinery is busy clearing the snow blockage from the main Murree road.

He further said that for the ease of locals and tourists GDA has also established a district emergency control room and a specific landline number 099235138 has also been allotted for contact in case of any emergency.

Ahsan Hameed disclosed that keeping in view of heavy snowfall in the coming two days snow sliding is expected at Toheed Abad and Kundla while GDA operation would continue 24/7 to facilitate people, police are providing help and have established check posts at all entry and exit points of the Galyat for the locals and tourists as well, adding he said.

During the current season, Galyat has received more than 8 feet of snow where despite the GDA and district administration's hard work to facilitate locals and tourists still many connecting roads of remote areas are blocked and dozens of villages are disconnected with Nathiagali and Abbottabad. Moreover, the recent spell of heavy snowfall increased the miseries of the trapped people.

GDA and district administration Abbottabad need to open the roads in Thandyani and other areas of Galyat on an emergency basis.

Related Topics

Police Snow Abbottabad Murree Road All From

Recent Stories

Assured Tsitsipas serves up a storm to reach fourt ..

Assured Tsitsipas serves up a storm to reach fourth round

29 seconds ago
 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first ba ..

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their first baby girl

21 minutes ago
 Sabalenka conquers serving yips by 'not thinking'

Sabalenka conquers serving yips by 'not thinking'

31 seconds ago
 Secretary Health KP visits Torkham Border

Secretary Health KP visits Torkham Border

34 seconds ago
 ITP continues crackdown against wrong parking

ITP continues crackdown against wrong parking

36 seconds ago
 Leather goods export increases 9.41% to $ 319.791m ..

Leather goods export increases 9.41% to $ 319.791mln

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.