Galyat receives two feet of snowfall in 24 hours

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :During the seventh spell of heavy snowfall on Monday, Galyat and Thandyani received more than two feet of snow while the road networks in Galyat and Kaghan were totally blocked and residents were trapped in heavy snow.

According to the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson, during the last 24 hours Galyat and Thandyani received more than two feet of snow resulting in blockage of all roads in the region. After the evening when snowfall stopped, GDA and C&W heavy machinery started snow clearing operation.

Naran and Kaghan have received more than one foot of snow, after the snowfall the severity of the cold has also increased in Shogran, Chattar plain, Konsh and Bhograming valleys and the mountains of Alai.

Another 8 inches of snow has fallen in Shogran, earlier during the current winter season Shogran has received about three feet of snow.

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) staff along with machinery and other equipment are present in Kaghan and Shogran to deal with any kind of situation and guide local people and tourists.

Snowfall also continued on the higher mountains of Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan. According to the Upper and Lower Kohistan Police, traffic has been restored on the Karakoram highway (KKH) which was blocked due to the land sliding and snowfall.