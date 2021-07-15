UrduPoint.com
Germany Storms Leave At Least Nine Dead, Dozens Missing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:25 PM

Germany storms leave at least nine dead, dozens missing

Heavy rains and floods lashing western Germany have killed at least nine people and left around 50 missing, as rising waters led several houses to collapse, police said on Thursday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Heavy rains and floods lashing western Germany have killed at least nine people and left around 50 missing, as rising waters led several houses to collapse, police said on Thursday.

Four of the people reported dead were in the municipality of Schuld where a number houses were swept away by floods, a police spokesman in the city of Koblenz told AFP.

Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) states were the worst hit by the unusually heavy rainfall, which has caused rivers to burst their banks and threatens to bring down further homes.

