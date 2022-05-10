Gusty/dust raising winds likely to persist in southern, central plain distts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country, while the plain areas will remain under the grip of severe heat wave conditions.

Gusty/dust raising winds are also likely in southern and central plain districts of the country in the afternoon.

According to the synoptic situation, due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere, day temperatures are likely to increase in most parts of the country.

Due to the heat wave, day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09 degree celsius above normal in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while 06-08 degree Celsius above normal in Sindh and Balochistan. General public is advised to take precautionary measures to avoid heat wave.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 25 mm, Zero point 19, Bokra 12, Airport 08, Golra 05), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 10, Shamsabad 09), Murree 04, Mangla, Jhelum 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh, Kakul 04, upper Dir, Mirkhani, Saidu Sharif 01 and Kashmir: Kotli 02 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Jacobabad 47 mm, Rahim Yar Khan 46, Sibbi, Turbat, Mithi, Rohri and Khairpur 45 mm.