UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harsh Winter Brings Life Near To Standstill In Asotre

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Harsh winter brings life near to standstill in Asotre

The upper parts of district Astore in Gilgit Baltistan were in grip of severe cold making life difficult as dwellers confined to their homes and having little access to outer world

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The upper parts of district Astore in Gilgit Baltistan were in grip of severe cold making life difficult as dwellers confined to their homes and having little access to outer world.

According to correspondent, the upper parts of Astore including Qamari, Minimarg, Chillam, Daas, Khurram, Mir Malak and Pershing have been witnessing intermittent snowfall and the temperature has dropped up to -8degree Celsius in these areas.

People living in these upper areas have been confined to their homes due to severe cold and closure of roads.

The Met office has predicted more snowfall and rains in these areas.

The continued snowfall has caused closure of main Deosaai and Barzbal roads disconnecting these areas from rest of the country.

Owing to possibility of price-hike of daily essential items, the Deputy Commissioner Astore has strictly warned the shopkeepers to avoid cashing the situation otherwise stern action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

World Gilgit Baltistan From Rains

Recent Stories

Emirates appoints new Vice President for Pakistan

19 seconds ago

Al-Othaimeen calls for cultural vision to challeng ..

25 seconds ago

High Performance camp for 10 players commences at ..

7 minutes ago

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament futsal ..

16 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens in interbank

1 minute ago

APML rejects decision against Musharraf, calls it ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.