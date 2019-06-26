Health Authority advises to adopt protective measures to avoid heatstroke

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly very hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next week, health experts have suggested the residents of twin cities to adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which are likely to be caused by hot weather

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly very hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next week, health experts have suggested the residents of twin cities to adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which are likely to be caused by hot weather.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)District Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan told APP that patients suffering from stomach-related ailments such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache and loose motions visit hospitals more often in summers than other seasons. He said that the temperature rising results in various respiratory disorders, adding that children with low immunity and vulnerability to sickness, often fall sick during the summer days. He advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system.

Stressing upon preventive measures, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza advised to avoid going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10am to 5pm, and if they do, they must take preventive measures such as covering their heads, drinking ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated. If they feel their body temperatures rising or any kind of headache, they should find a shade immediately and drink water as headaches are caused when the body is dehydrated, he added.

District Health Officer Preventive services Dr Naveed Malik said that signs and symptoms of heat stroke were dry skin with severe headache, lethargy and vertigo and extreme tiredness.

He asked the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls. Chat, pakoras, samosas and other fried items should be avoided and homemade food should be prioritized.