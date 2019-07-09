UrduPoint.com
Health Authority On High Alert To Cope With Expected Heavy Rains

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:02 PM

Health Authority on high alert to cope with expected heavy rains

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast dust-thundershower with heavy falls in Rawalpindi during the week, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan Tuesday directed the anti-dengue teams to be fully alert during the expected heavy rain in the coming days for any emerging situation

Talking to APP, the CEO said anti-dengue activities have been expedited keeping in view weather and prevailing environment.

He said surveillance activities or tracing larva and its eradication have also been lengthened besides focusing on hotspots where from dengue cases are being reported equally giving attention towards the places where from larva has been detected during current checking.

He said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department is on high alert to cope with any situation.

The CEO urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Dr Rahid called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

