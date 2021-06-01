UrduPoint.com
Health Experts Advise Adopting Protective Measures To Escape High Temperature

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:59 PM

Health experts advise adopting protective measures to escape high temperature

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly very hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next week, health experts have suggested the residents of twin cities to adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which are likely to be caused by hot weather

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that patients suffering from stomach-related disorders such as diarrhea, vomiting, stomach ache and loose motions visit hospitals more often in summers than in other seasons.

She said the temperature rising results in various respiratory illnesses, adding that children with low immunity and vulnerability to sickness, often fall sick during the summer days.

The CEO advised the people to drink plenty of water, juices and use watermelon to wash out their upper respiratory system.

Stressing upon preventive measures, ENT specialist at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr Muhammad Aslam advised the residents to avoid going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10 am to 5 pm, and if they do, they must take preventive measures such as covering their heads, drinking ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

"If they feel their body temperatures rising or any kind of headache, they should find a shade immediately and drink water as headaches are caused when the body is dehydrated", he added.

District Health Officer Preventive services Dr.Naveed Malik said that signs and symptoms of heatstroke were dry skin with severe headache and extreme tiredness.

He asked the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks selling at roadside stalls. Chat, pakoras, samosas and other fried items should be avoided and homemade food should be prioritized.

