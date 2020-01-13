UrduPoint.com
Health Experts Advises To Adopt Measures To Prevent Cold Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:44 PM

As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast very cold weather in January, District Health Authority advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the children from cold threat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast very cold weather in January, District Health Authority advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the children from cold threat.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram told APP Monday that as the cold wave had gripped the country including Rawalpindi, so people were advised to wear always warm clothes and mask to keep body temperature high and prevent severe cold.

He said that the severe cold some time freeze the body parts of human being and it is very dangerous for health, furthermore flu is also common disease in winters season which can also turn into Pneumonia if the patient did not take proper medicine in time.

Director Live Stock Department Dr Nadeem Badr advised the animal farmers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the animals from cold threat.

He said that the prevailing weather condition is suitable for attack of various diseases in animals and to avoid spread of diseases regular vaccination of animals are very essential.

Badr advised the cattle farmers to give dry food to animals and not to give them cold water.

He also advised them to feed 100 grams unrefined sugar(gur) to pregnant and milk giving animals daily in order to decrease the cold affect.

