Heat Stroke Counters Set Up Across Jhang District

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:38 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Heat Stroke Counters have been set up at District Head Quarter (DHQ) Hospital and all Rural Health Centers in the Jhang district on Monday.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair stated that the counters were established on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab.

He appealed to citizens to adopt all types of precautionary measures in view of the extraordinary heat wave.

He noted that health hazards like sunstroke and heat stroke were being reported due to the exceptionally hot weather.

To address these problems, heat stroke counters have been set up at DHQ Hospital and all RHCs, he added.

