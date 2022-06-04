Heat wave conditions likely during next five days: Meteorological Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday warned about another heat wave in coming four to five days which will grip most parts of the country.

The day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the next few days.

Day temperatures in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Sindh and Eastern Balochistan are expected to rise significantly above normal.

Occasional dust storm or dust raising winds may also occur in the afternoon or evening during the period.

The heat wave is likely to be followed by the rain spell in upper and central parts of the country.

About the possible impacts of the heat wave, the met office said dry period and heat wave conditions in the country may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

The met office advised the general public not to venture in the direct sunlight and adopt precautions to avoid heatstroke.

All concerned authorities have been particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period.