Heat wave conditions to continue in most parts till Monday: PMD

The prevailing heat wave conditions will continue in most parts of the country till Monday causing water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The prevailing heat wave conditions will continue in most parts of the country till Monday causing water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Talking to APP, Spokesman PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Babar said that the heat wave conditions would prevail in most parts of the country till Monday (May 02) and the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually from overall 5-8 degree Celsius due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08 degree Celsius above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan while in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir day, the day temperatures are likely to remain 05-07 degree celsius above normal.

About the possible impacts of the prevailing hat wave, Dr. Zaheer Babar said that the prevailing very hot and dry may cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

He said the farmers must manage crop water accordingly. The general public should avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. Judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life.

About the weather on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the spokesman said that dust storm and gusty winds along with thunderstorm is expected on Tuesday (May 03) and Wednesday (May 04) in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and other places.