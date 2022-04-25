UrduPoint.com

Heat Wave Conditions To Prevail During The Week

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Heat wave conditions to prevail during the week

Heat wave conditions will prevail in most parts of the country during this week according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Heat wave conditions will prevail in most parts of the country during this week according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from April 26 (Tuesday) till May 02 (Monday) due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08 Degree Celsius above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 05-07 Degree Celsius above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that prevailing very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly. General public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

The met office also advised judicious use of water in all aspects of life.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water April May All From

Recent Stories

Profiteers fined for over pricing

Profiteers fined for over pricing

2 minutes ago
 Newly constructed amphitheater becomes operational ..

Newly constructed amphitheater becomes operational at Islamia University of Baha ..

2 minutes ago
 Macron seeks to heal French divisions after re-ele ..

Macron seeks to heal French divisions after re-election

2 minutes ago
 Alleged drug trafficker arrested

Alleged drug trafficker arrested

2 minutes ago
 Over 8.32m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.32m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 International National Wrestler Sher Khan to be ho ..

International National Wrestler Sher Khan to be honored by Commissioner Karachi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.