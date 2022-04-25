Heat wave conditions to prevail during the week

Heat wave conditions will prevail in most parts of the country during this week according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Heat wave conditions will prevail in most parts of the country during this week according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from April 26 (Tuesday) till May 02 (Monday) due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08 Degree Celsius above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 05-07 Degree Celsius above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that prevailing very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards.

Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly. General public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

The met office also advised judicious use of water in all aspects of life.