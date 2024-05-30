Heat Wave Conditions To Prevail Over Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM
The met office, Thursday, forecast that heatwave conditions will prevail over southern parts of the country and most districts of Sindh will experience mainly very hot weather on Friday
The Pakistan Meteorological Department further forecast hot and humid weather in coastal areas of Sindh during next 24 hours while gusty winds or windstorm were also likely in southern districts during the period.
Very hot weather prevailed over most areas of the province and the highest maximum temperature was recorded 51 C at Jacobabad while mercury touched 49 C at Dadu, and Mohen jo Daro, 48 C at Khairpur and Larkana, and 47 C at Hyderabad, Sukkur, Padidan and Rohri.
Maximum temperature recorded 46 C in Nawabshah, 43 C in Mithi and 40 C in Thatta and Karachi.
According to Heatwave Early Warning Center of the met department, heatwave conditions will persist in Karachi division, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts till June 01, 2024 with day time maximum temperatures rising to 40-42C in Karachi and 42-44 C in Thatta Badin and Sujawal during the period.
The severe heatwave conditions to persist till 01 June across most parts of the province with daytime maximum temperature being 06-08 C above normal in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad districts, and 05-07 C above normal in Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker and Badin districts.
