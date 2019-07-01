UrduPoint.com
Heat Wave Continues In Punjab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:56 PM

Mainly hot and dry weather in the plains of Punjab resulted in shooting up of temperatures in most cities on Monday and the same weather conditions are likely to prevail during the next couple of days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather in the plains of Punjab resulted in shooting up of temperatures in most cities on Monday and the same weather conditions are likely to prevail during the next couple of days.

The maximum temperature in provincial capital was recorded at 43 degree celsius. However, dust-thunderstorm/ rain with gusty winds at few places in Malakand, Bannu, Zhob, Kalat, Larkana, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.

Local Met Office sources said that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan, a weak westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement in the sun, especially at noon and afternoons.

Farmers have been advised to take all measures for protecting their standing crops and vegetables from effects of high temperatures.

