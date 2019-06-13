Heat Wave First Response Initiatives set up across Karachi

Pakistan Met department issued a heat wave warning last week, predicting that temperatures in the city may soar to as high as 42 degrees in the coming days, and advised all stakeholders to take preventive measures

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th June, 2019) Pakistan Met department issued a heat wave warning last week, predicting that temperatures in the city may soar to as high as 42 degrees in the coming days, and advised all stakeholders to take preventive measures.

These stakeholders, which include Pakistan Rangers, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and SINA – a designated first response center - are also playing their role in assisting the city administration in its summer preparedness.

SINA Welfare Trust (SINA), a leading provider of quality primary health care in the urban slums of Karachi recently set-up heat wave relief camps for the poorest of the poor. SINA has set up XX heat prevention camps across its network of 27 clinics located throughout every district of Karachi as a first response initiative to provide relief to deserving citizens.

Commenting on the camps, Dr. Asif Imam, Founder and Trustee of SINA said: “People should try and remain indoors as much as possible and to remain hydrated if they venture outdoors. I also advise the use of caps, sunglasses and wet towels to limit the effect of extreme temperatures.

I also advise people to take oral rehydration salts (ORS) and extra care of children and the elderly.” He also thanked MET, PDMA and NDMA for raising awareness and appreciated Rangers and other NGOs for establishing relief camps that are providing water, ORS, ice boxes and towels to XX camps across the city and pursuing the awareness and prevention campaign.Speaking on the role of SINA in underprivileged areas of Karachi, Mr.

RafiqRangoonwala, trustee at SINA said, “The communities where we are present have around 80-90% Zakat eligible population, which means they are the poorest of the poor. “ Awareness has been noticeably better this summer as a result of increased awareness and a heightened sense of responsibility.

The Sindh Health Department has also prepared a “Heat Wave Emergency Contingency Plan - 2019”. The city administration has also set up 185 cold water points in the city. 24 ambulances will be on standby at different locations and 18 mobile teams will to provide immediate treatment and relief to people.