Heat Wave Like Conditions Expected From June 20-24: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said heat wave like conditions would persist in most parts of the country from June 20-24 due to the high pressure in the upper atmosphere

Temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country during the period due to presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 04-06 degree celsius above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and 02-04 degree celsius above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

Occasional dust, thunderstorm with rain at isolated places (in pockets) is expected in the plains of the country and hilly areas during the period.

About possible impacts, the met office said that power and water demand will increase in the coming days due to rise in temperature.

The farmers are advised to manage the watering of crop accordingly while the general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

The citizens are also advised to ensure judicious use of water in all aspects of life.

