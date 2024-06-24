Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Heat wave returns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Heat wave has returned to the provincial metropolis as the mercury reached 43.3°C here on Monday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said the continental air prevailed over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain was likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region and northeast Balochistan.

Rainfall was recorded at some cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Bagrote, Bunji, Gupis, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Dir, Barkhan and Rawalakot. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Chhor and Jacobabad where the mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore it was 43.3°C and minimum was 29.2°C.

