Heat wave to continue for next one week in Karachi: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) here on Monday said that the ongoing heat wave in Karachi and its adjoining areas would continue for further next one week.

Senior official of PMD told APP, "Dry waves would also persist in Karachi which would cause air pollution.

" Adding that the temperature would be reached to 38 degree centigrade to 40 degree centigrade.

He further informed that citizen should take care of themselves during the day time, try to avoid go outside except if any important task.

It may be caused serious ailments for the children and the old citizens, he added.

