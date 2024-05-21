Open Menu

Heatwave Across Pakistan: Essential Precautions To Stay Safe

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 07:42 PM

Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe

As Pakistan experiences a severe heatwave, health experts emphasize the importance of taking necessary precautions to stay safe and cool

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) As Pakistan experiences a severe heatwave, health experts emphasize the importance of taking necessary precautions to stay safe and cool.

Senior ecologist Prof. Zafar Iqbal Shams of Karachi University’s Institute of Environmental Studies said that drinking plenty of water is crucial during the heatwave, reported a private news channel.

He said that enhancing your hydration by adding lemon, a pinch of salt, light sugar, and mint leaves to your water is beneficial. Additionally, various refreshing drinks can also help maintain your fluid balance, he added.

Prof Shams suggested improving your environment for a restful night's sleep if you don't have an air conditioner.

Wearing loose, light-colored clothing made from cotton can help prevent sweating and keep the body ventilated, he said.

Consultant Ecologist Rafiul Haq emphasized staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other liquids to avoid heatstroke.

He suggested reducing the consumption of hot items like tea and coffee and avoiding caffeinated drinks. Instead, opt for water, lassi, and traditional desi drinks. Stick to homemade food, increase your intake of vegetables and fruits, and avoid eating out, he added.

When going outside, walk in the shade and use a white towel or umbrella to protect yourself from the sun.

He said that to protect children from heatstroke, ensure they stay hydrated and shielded from direct sunlight. Sunglasses can protect your eyes from the harsh sunlight, reducing the risk of eye strain and other related issues, he added.

He further said that while it might be tempting to drink cold water straight from the refrigerator after being out in the sun, this can lead to a sore throat, cold, or cough. Instead, drink water from an earthen pot, which stays cool naturally and retains healthy minerals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Lead Cotton Karachi University From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appre ..

KP’s govt commitment for polio eradication appreciated by global organization

8 minutes ago
 Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve ..

Multan Tea House reaffirms commitment to preserve honour, respect of writers, po ..

8 minutes ago
 DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review pe ..

DPO Dera chairs monthly crime meeting to review performance

8 minutes ago
 Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of I ..

Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President

8 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expr ..

National Assembly Speakers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expresses condolences over Preside ..

8 minutes ago
 DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakista ..

DPM Dar departs to Kyrgyz Republic to meet Pakistani students

8 minutes ago
15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat

15 suspects arrested, weapons recovered in Kohat

8 minutes ago
 Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily use ..

Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 CCP approves product supply agreement between Aram ..

CCP approves product supply agreement between Aramco, GO Petroleum

8 minutes ago
 Food department Manshera commences wheat procureme ..

Food department Manshera commences wheat procurement at 3900 rupees per 40 KG

8 minutes ago
 WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pa ..

WHO challenges illicit tobacco trade numbers in Pakistan, says trade share is 23 ..

38 minutes ago
 Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) p ..

Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather