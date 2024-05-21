Heatwave Across Pakistan: Essential Precautions To Stay Safe
As Pakistan experiences a severe heatwave, health experts emphasize the importance of taking necessary precautions to stay safe and cool
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) As Pakistan experiences a severe heatwave, health experts emphasize the importance of taking necessary precautions to stay safe and cool.
Senior ecologist Prof. Zafar Iqbal Shams of Karachi University’s Institute of Environmental Studies said that drinking plenty of water is crucial during the heatwave, reported a private news channel.
He said that enhancing your hydration by adding lemon, a pinch of salt, light sugar, and mint leaves to your water is beneficial. Additionally, various refreshing drinks can also help maintain your fluid balance, he added.
Prof Shams suggested improving your environment for a restful night's sleep if you don't have an air conditioner.
Wearing loose, light-colored clothing made from cotton can help prevent sweating and keep the body ventilated, he said.
Consultant Ecologist Rafiul Haq emphasized staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and other liquids to avoid heatstroke.
He suggested reducing the consumption of hot items like tea and coffee and avoiding caffeinated drinks. Instead, opt for water, lassi, and traditional desi drinks. Stick to homemade food, increase your intake of vegetables and fruits, and avoid eating out, he added.
When going outside, walk in the shade and use a white towel or umbrella to protect yourself from the sun.
He said that to protect children from heatstroke, ensure they stay hydrated and shielded from direct sunlight. Sunglasses can protect your eyes from the harsh sunlight, reducing the risk of eye strain and other related issues, he added.
He further said that while it might be tempting to drink cold water straight from the refrigerator after being out in the sun, this can lead to a sore throat, cold, or cough. Instead, drink water from an earthen pot, which stays cool naturally and retains healthy minerals.
