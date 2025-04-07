- Home
- Weather
- Heatwave conditions grip South, rain and thunderstorms expected in northern Pakistan from April 8
Heatwave Conditions Grip South, Rain And Thunderstorms Expected In Northern Pakistan From April 8
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting heatwave-like conditions in the southern half of the country from the evening of April 8-11
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting heatwave-like conditions in the southern half of the country from the evening of April 8-11.
While rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely to affect northern regions, with intermittent gaps.
According to the PMD, temperatures are expected to soar 4-7 degree celsius above normal in central and southern Punjab, Sindh, and parts of Balochistan on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A shallow westerly wave is predicted to enter the upper parts of the country on Monday evening and may persist till April 11.
Under its influence, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bunner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), and various parts of Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from April 8 (evening) to April 11.
Dust/thunderstorm-rain is also predicted for the Potohar region (Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Jhelum) and northeast Punjab (Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura) during the same period. Isolated hailstorms may also occur in some areas.
Duststorms and gusty winds are likely in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.
The general public, especially children, elderly, and women, are advised to stay hydrated and avoid sun exposure during peak daytime hours.
Farmers should adjust their wheat harvesting schedules accordingly and ensure livestock protection from extreme weather. Judicious use of water is highly recommended amid rising temperatures.
There is a possibility of damage to loose structures such as electric poles, solar panels, trees, and vehicles due to strong winds, hailstorms, and lightning.
The authorities, particularly in hilly areas, are urged to remain on high alert and take all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.
Recent Stories
Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..
UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo
ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities
Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations
CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Khawarij in North Waziristan
Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day of Derajat festival
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods
Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs
At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar
WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deaths
Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..
Minor boy killed in road accident
More Stories From Weather
-
Heatwave conditions grip South, rain and thunderstorms expected in northern Pakistan from April 82 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts7 hours ago
-
Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Punjab11 days ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in KP12 days ago
-
Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city12 days ago
-
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore13 days ago
-
Karachi Weather Update; Temperature drops by 4.7°C as strong winds persist13 days ago
-
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfall13 days ago
-
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore14 days ago
-
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-ul-Fitr14 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore21 days ago
-
Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Country on Friday25 days ago