Heatwave conditions grip South, rain and thunderstorms expected in northern Pakistan from April 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting heatwave-like conditions in the southern half of the country from the evening of April 8-11.

While rain-wind/thunderstorms are likely to affect northern regions, with intermittent gaps.

According to the PMD, temperatures are expected to soar 4-7 degree celsius above normal in central and southern Punjab, Sindh, and parts of Balochistan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A shallow westerly wave is predicted to enter the upper parts of the country on Monday evening and may persist till April 11.

Under its influence, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in areas including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bunner, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan (including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), and various parts of Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from April 8 (evening) to April 11.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain is also predicted for the Potohar region (Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Jhelum) and northeast Punjab (Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura) during the same period. Isolated hailstorms may also occur in some areas.

Duststorms and gusty winds are likely in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

The general public, especially children, elderly, and women, are advised to stay hydrated and avoid sun exposure during peak daytime hours.

Farmers should adjust their wheat harvesting schedules accordingly and ensure livestock protection from extreme weather. Judicious use of water is highly recommended amid rising temperatures.

There is a possibility of damage to loose structures such as electric poles, solar panels, trees, and vehicles due to strong winds, hailstorms, and lightning.

The authorities, particularly in hilly areas, are urged to remain on high alert and take all necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents.