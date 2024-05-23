Heatwave conditions to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 09:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during the next few days.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu, Mohenjo Daro, Jacobabad 50, Rohri, Khairpur 49, Sibbi, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Padidan, Chhor, Mithi, Rahim Yar Khan 48, Khanpur, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, DG Khan and Hyderabad 47.

During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most areas of the country. However, rain recorded in Pattan was 02mm.

