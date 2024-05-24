Heatwave Conditions To Prevail In Plains; Isolated Rain Likely In KP, Northern Side
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast heatwave conditions for most plain areas of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast heatwave conditions for most plain areas of the country.
However partly cloudy weather conditions with isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during the next two to three days.
During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and Islamabad.
The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 05mm, Dir (Lower 04, Upper 03), Malam Jabba 02, Chitral 01, Punjab: Rawalpindi Chaklala 03 and Islamabad (Airport) 02mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mohenjo Daro 51C, Khairpur, Jacobabad 50, Rohri, Larkana, Sukkur, Dadu, 49, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Padidan, Sibbi, DG Khan 48, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Lesbella and Mithi 47C.
Recent Stories
IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer
Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pakistan
Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle market
DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves
Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads
District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation
PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry
IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK
Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home mini ..
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam
Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad
K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir
More Stories From Weather
-
Heatwave conditions to prevail in most parts of country:PMD1 day ago
-
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave1 day ago
-
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current week:PMD2 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather to persist in Sukkur division2 days ago
-
Heatwave across Pakistan: essential precautions to stay safe3 days ago
-
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C4 days ago
-
PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions4 days ago
-
PMD advises citizens to adopt precautionary measure amid heat wave conditions4 days ago
-
District administration Matiari takes measures to combat heat wave4 days ago
-
'No chance of heatwave in Karachi' for now, Chief Meteorologist4 days ago
-
Heat Stroke counters set up across Jhang district4 days ago
-
Heatwave persists in Lahore, with temperatures reaching 43.6°C6 days ago