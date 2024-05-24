Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern side

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast heatwave conditions for most plain areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast heatwave conditions for most plain areas of the country.

However partly cloudy weather conditions with isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

As per synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

A high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during the next two to three days.

During the last 24 hours, very hot weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and Islamabad.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 05mm, Dir (Lower 04, Upper 03), Malam Jabba 02, Chitral 01, Punjab: Rawalpindi Chaklala 03 and Islamabad (Airport) 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mohenjo Daro 51C, Khairpur, Jacobabad 50, Rohri, Larkana, Sukkur, Dadu, 49, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Padidan, Sibbi, DG Khan 48, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Lesbella and Mithi 47C.