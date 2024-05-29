Open Menu

Heatwave Prevails In City, Mercury Reaches 45.7°C

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Heatwave continued to prevail in the city on Wednesday as mercury reached 45.7°C while the MET office warned that the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over central and southern parts of the country during the next two days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Heatwave continued to prevail in the city on Wednesday as mercury reached 45.7°C while the MET office warned that the heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over central and southern parts of the country during the next two days.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad and Dadu where mercury reached 51°C while in Lahore it was 45.

7°C and minimum was 28°C.

The MET officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly very hot weather is expected in most plain areas of the country on Thursday while windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab.

