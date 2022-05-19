Heatwave to intensify in northern Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The local Met office, on Thursday, said that the current heatwave in the northern Sindh might become more severe from today onwards with temperatures soaring to 54-55 degrees Celsius in Shikarpur and Jaccobabad.

The maximum temperatures during day may rise to 54-55C in the districts of Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Kandhkot and Ghotki.

According to the department, maximum temperature was recorded in Jacobabad (54.5C), followed by Shikarpur (53C), Khairpur (48.5C) and Sukkur (49C).