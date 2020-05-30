Heavy clouds circled, make weather pleasant in Dera

The weather in Dera Shahar and its environs on Saturday was pleasant with clouds and sunshine along with light and strong winds in some places, while drizzle and rain in many areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) : The weather in Dera Shahar and its environs on Saturday was pleasant with clouds and sunshine along with light and strong winds in some places, while drizzle and rain in many areas.

It should be noted that for the last one week, the sun has been shining in Dera city and its environs and the mercury has crossed the 50 mark. However, the weather has improved a bit and the intensity of heat has also decreased.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Dera was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius.