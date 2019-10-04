Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Balochistan; met office warns

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Friday forecast widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms in all districts of Balochistan and Sindh while, at isolated places in districts of Khyber Paktunkhawa and southern Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Friday forecast widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms in all districts of Balochistan and Sindh while, at isolated places in districts of Khyber Paktunkhawa and southern Punjab

Moreover, isolated hail-storm are expected at few places.

Isolated heavy fall are also expected in central and southern districts of Balochistan and Sindh.

The met office has also issued a warning that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in districts of southern Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and southern parts of the country.