Heavy Falls May Generate Flash Flooding In Balochistan; Met Office Warns
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:32 PM
Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Friday forecast widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms in all districts of Balochistan and Sindh while, at isolated places in districts of Khyber Paktunkhawa and southern Punjab
Moreover, isolated hail-storm are expected at few places.
Isolated heavy fall are also expected in central and southern districts of Balochistan and Sindh.
The met office has also issued a warning that heavy falls may generate flash flooding in districts of southern Balochistan.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and southern parts of the country.