Heavy Falls May Trigger Landsliding, Generate Flash Flooding: Met Office

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday predicted chances of heavy rain falls that may trigger landsliding in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 48 hours

According to the PMD, heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local Nullahs/Rivers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Northeast Balochistan.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Lahore. While, windstorms may damage loose structures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

A strong westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and may persist till Wednesday.

On Tuesday, rain- windstorm /thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Sindh and northeast Balochistan.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall and a few hailstorm may also occur at scattered places during the forecast period.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Sindh: Sukkur 82 mm, Rohri 34, Jacobabad 14, Khairpur 03, Larkana 01, Punjab: Jhang 47, DG Khan (City 33, Fort Monroe 06), Mangla 18, Rahim Yar Khan 16, Bhakkar 13, Mandi Bahauddin 10. Islamabad (Saidpur 10, Airport 09, City 14, Golra, Bokra 04), Attock 08, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 10, Shamsabad 03), Murree, Jhelum 07, Khanewal 06, Noor pur Thal, Chakwal 04, Rahim Yar Khan 03 Multan (Airport 02), Kot Addu 04, Attock, Joharabad 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 22, Bannu 14, Balakot 05, Dir (Upper 12, Lower 05), Saidu Sharif 08, Kakul 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 19 Sibbi 06, Kashmir: Rawalakot 17, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 04), Garhi Dupatta 05, Kotli 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 07, Bagrote, Babusar 04, Skardu and Astore 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Turbat 46 C, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad 44 C.

