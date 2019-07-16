Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore, adjoining areas

(@imziishan)

Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Tuesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Heavy monsoon rain lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Tuesday. The incessant rain has flooded roads and streets in many parts of the city.According to details, rainwater entered houses in several low-lying areas of Lahore while parts of the city witnessed power outage as more that 150 Lesco feeders tripped soon after the rain started.

The rain turned the weather pleasant and provided respite to the people from hot and dry weather conditions. 132mm rain recorded from Tuesday morning to mid afternoon. Local administration used machine to drain out rainy water from different low, laying areas of the city.

Rain was also reported from other parts of the countries including, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, parts of Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara Zhob divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.According to Met office, wind-thunder/storm rain with isolated heavy falls is also expected at scattered places in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, while at isolated places in D.G.Khan and Sahiwal divisions.

However, wind-thunderstorm/rain scattered places in Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Kashmir in last 24 hours.