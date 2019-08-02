Heavy monsoon rain lashes Lahore again

Heavy lashed rain Lahore and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Friday, inundated the low-lying areas of the city, Dunya News reported

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Heavy lashed rain Lahore and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Friday, inundated the low-lying areas of the city, Dunya news reported.According to details, rainwater entered houses situated in low-lying localities while many areas of the city were plunged into darkness as power supply was suspended as soon as the downpour started.Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in different parts of the country during next 24 hours,Met Office has predicted rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Hazara division, Islamabad and Kashmir.Rain is also expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.---------------------------------------------------President Masood terms Ibrahim as George Washingtonof KashmirRawalakot, August 02, (online): Terming the founding President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan as the George Washington of Kashmir, incumbent presidentSardar Masood Khan said that Sardar Ibrahim had not only led the armedstruggle of Jammu and Kashmir, but also steered the political movement forthe freedom of the Kashmir from the tyrannical rule of the Mahraja and theIndian government.

The territory liberated under the leadership of SardarIbrahim is now called "Azad Jammu and Kashmir".He was addressing a function held at the University of Poonch to mark the16th death anniversary of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, an illustriousleader who died in 2003 after serving as AJK president for four times.The leader of the visiting EU parliamentary delegation Richard Corbett, whois the leader of the Labour Party in the European Parliament and Co-Chairof the Friends of Kashmir Group , Members of EU Parliament (MEP) Ms IrinaVon Weise and MEP Shaffaq Mohammad, Vice Chancellor University of PoonchProf.

Dr. Mohammad Rasul Jan, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self DeterminationMovement International Raja Najabat Hussain and leader of Brussels-basedKashmir Council Europe, Sardar Siddique, also spoke at the event.President Masood said Ghazi Millat, a son of the soil, was a great hero ofKashmir and Pakistan."Sardar Ibrahim was a great constitutionalist and a firm believer of therule of law.

He will be remembered and admired as a great leader because ofhis high ideals, strong commitment and his politics based on principles,"Masood Khan said. The President said that Sardar Ibrahim had the uniquedistinction of building the new state of AJK, which started literally fromscratch.