Heavy Monsoon Rain Lashes Metropolis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

A heavy monsoon rain lashed the provincial capital and its suburban areas on Tuesday, which flooded roads and streets in many parts of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A heavy monsoon rain lashed the provincial capital and its suburban areas on Tuesday, which flooded roads and streets in many parts of the city.

Rain was also reported from other parts of the province including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha.

Incessant rain restricted the citizens to their homes in the metropolis while in several areas rainwater entered houses.

According to Met office, rain-thundershower/ windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places of Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob and Sahiwal divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

