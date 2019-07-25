Heavy monsoon rain lashes parts of country

Widespread more rains and wind-thunderstorm, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Widespread more rains and wind-thunderstorm, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm, isolated moderate to heavy falls is also expected in Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.Heavy rain is continuing in different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad since Wednesday.

Met office has forecast more rain for next three days.Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:Islamabad twenty-three degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Peshawar thirty-one, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad twenty-one and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.