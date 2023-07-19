Open Menu

Heavy Monsoon Rains Claim 13 Lives In Twin Cities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 19, 2023 | 12:49 PM

The latest reports say that Rawalpindi experiences the highest rainfall of nearly 200 millimeters.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2023) Heavy monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, resulting in the tragic death of 13 people in separate incidents of wall collapses on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted intensified monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea, leading to torrential rains in the twin cities. Rawalpindi experienced the highest rainfall of nearly 200 millimeters.

In one devastating incident, 12 people lost their lives when the wall of an under-construction bridge collapsed near Golra Mor, Peshawar Road in Islamabad. The wall, which was 100-foot wide and 11-foot high, had laborers residing in tents at the construction site. Rescue teams, including Rescue 1122, promptly reached the scene to retrieve bodies from the debris. So far, four people have been rescued alive, and search operations for others trapped under the rubble continue.

Additionally, a tragic incident in Mohammadi Town within the jurisdiction of Khana Police Station led to the death of an 11-year-old girl due to another wall collapse.

Furthermore, heavy rains caused a road to become slippery on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway, resulting in a collision between two buses. Several people sustained injuries, and Rescue 1122 is providing aid, with severely injured individuals being shifted to hospitals in Wah Cantt and Taxila.

According to the Met Department, several areas experienced significant rainfall, including Shamsabad with 188 millimeters, Bokra with 129 millimeters, Golra with 102 millimeters, H-8 area with 93 millimeters, Chaklala with 72 millimeters, and Saidpur with 37 millimeters.

The rising water levels in Nullah Lai near Katarian and Gawalmandi prompted authorities to call in army troops for rain emergency services. Sirens were used to alert residents in the vicinity, urging them to exercise caution. Rescue 1122 has also been alerted in Rawalpindi to address any emergencies.

In response to the risks posed by heavy rains, Punjab's interim Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, directed the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to drain rainwater from low-lying areas in Rawalpindi. Emergency measures were ordered, and a progress report was demanded for further evaluation. Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was placed on high alert to manage urban flooding, and residents in areas near Nullah Lai and low-lying regions were advised to relocate to safer places.

WASA personnel, along with heavy machinery, were deployed in various areas, especially in low-lying regions such as Raja Bazar, Bohar Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, and others. The water level in Nallah Lai is being continuously monitored to address potential risks.

