Heavy rain brings relief from humid weather

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy rain lashed the provincial capital and adjacent areas, which turned the weather pleasant, dropping minimum temperature to 26 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The rain started in the afternoon and continued for two hours, varying from light to heavy. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on some roads as there were small puddles.

The rain covered almost all the parts of the metropolis and rain in millimetre was recorded at Tajpura 90, Airport 59, Laxmi Chowk 44, Nishter Town 55, Iqbal Town 22, Johar Town 30, Jail Road 25, Upper Mall 51, Gulshan Ravi 19 and Qartaba Chowk 22.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, the wet spell is being occurred under the influence of a westerly wave affecting most parts of the country, and more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 hours.