Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2023) Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have hit various parts of Pakistan, causing widespread impact during the ongoing monsoon season.

The highest recorded rainfall of 125mm occurred in Kasur, Punjab.

According to the latest bulletin from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain and thundershowers, accompanied by heavy falls in isolated areas, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north Balochistan, and lower Sindh.

Notable rainfall measurements in the past 24 hours [till 8 am] include Sibbi, Balochistan with 78mm, Chhor in Sindh with 57mm, Rawalakot in Kashmir with 39mm, Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan with 20mm, and Kakul in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 09mm.

Lahore also experienced thunderstorms in the early morning hours, with rain continuing until noon.

The Met Office has issued warnings of heavy rain that may lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Okara until Sunday.

Additionally, there is a risk of landslides in mountainous regions such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Flash floods are also anticipated in Kashmir, DG Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, and Musa Khel during the same period.

The persistent rainfall and cooler temperatures in upper and central Punjab and Kashmir can be attributed to the combination of westerly winds and monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, Balochistan and upper/central Sindh continue to experience high temperatures, with Turbat recording 44 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in Pakistan in the past 24 hours. Shaheed Benazirabad followed closely with 42 degrees Celsius, and Sibbi with 42 degrees Celsius.

Officials have reported that since June 25, at least 50 people, including eight children, have lost their lives due to floods and landslides caused by the monsoon rains. The majority of these incidents occurred in eastern Punjab province, primarily due to electrocution and building collapses.

The summer monsoon season plays a crucial role in providing 70-80 percent of South Asia's annual rainfall between June and September, supporting the livelihoods of millions of farmers and ensuring food security for a population of around two billion. However, it also brings the risk of landslides and floods.

According to a national disaster management official, 50 deaths and 87 injuries have been reported nationwide since the start of the monsoon season on June 25