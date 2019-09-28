UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Coupled With Strong Winds Lash City Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:36 PM

Heavy rain coupled with strong winds lash city Lahore

A heavy rain coupled with winds in the provincial metropolis on Saturday lashed the city, causing a significant drop in the mercury and turning the weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :A heavy rain coupled with winds in the provincial metropolis on Saturday lashed the city, causing a significant drop in the mercury and turning the weather pleasant.

However, a traffic jam was witnessed following the rain, making driving a misery on roads of the city. Several roads in the city were submerged under the rainwater while a number of feeders also tripped in the city due to rain.

Maximum rain was recorded at Nakhuda Chowk at 96mm, while Pani Wala Talab 61mm, Samanabad 59mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 55mm, Mughalpura 49mm and Gulberg 34mm in the city.

Today, maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degree celsius in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, the Met department has predicted more rains with few heavy falls at scattered places in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that rain/ wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Punjab (Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur), while at isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum and Chakwal.

During the past 24 hours, rain/ wind-thunderstorm, with few heavy falls, occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore.

According to a synoptic situation, weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Punjab Traffic Gujrat Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Jhelum Narowal Gulberg Rains

Recent Stories

Leaves of Rawalpindi Medical University, allied ho ..

5 minutes ago

Govt committed to promoting merit in sports: Zain ..

5 minutes ago

British-flagged tanker in Dubai after release from ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister directs WASA, other depts to ..

11 minutes ago

KP govt approves sum of Rs 200 mln for city traffi ..

11 minutes ago

KP Governor condemns Chaman Blast

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.