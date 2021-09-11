Heavy rain disrupts life in many parts of Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

The Met Office has predicted more rain with wind and thunderstorm in many other parts of the country including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) The heavy rain hit Lahore, the provincial capital, disrupting life in many low-lying areas on Saturday.

Several roads inundated into rain water.

According to the details, Gulberg, Walton Road, Dharampura, Ghaziabad and other areas are inundated, causing problems for motorists and residents of the these areas.

The rain also hit Rawalpind and water level increased in Nullah Lai while spillovers of Rawal Daam were opened.

