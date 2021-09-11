UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain Disrupts Life In Many Parts Of Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:26 PM

The Met Office has predicted more rain with wind and thunderstorm in many other parts of the country including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2021) The heavy rain hit Lahore, the provincial capital, disrupting life in many low-lying areas on Saturday.

Several roads inundated into rain water.

According to the details, Gulberg, Walton Road, Dharampura, Ghaziabad and other areas are inundated, causing problems for motorists and residents of the these areas.

The rain also hit Rawalpind and water level increased in Nullah Lai while spillovers of Rawal Daam were opened.

Met Office predicted more rain with wind and thundershower in other parts of the country including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours. Heavy rain is also expected in Kashmir, Upper Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa during the next twelve hours.

