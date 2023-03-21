UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Cause Extensive Damage To Crops In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 11:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Heavy rain and hail have caused extensive damage to crops in the Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat.

Local farmers are now seeking urgent assistance from the government to help recover from the significant losses they have suffered.

Reports indicate that the hailstorm began early in the morning and continued for half an hour, causing widespread destruction to wheat crops, as well as tomato and melon gardens.

The affected farmers have expressed their distress at the situation, with many of them relying on their crops as their Primary source of income.

The local authorities have been urged to take swift action to provide the necessary aid and support to the farmers affected by the hailstorm.

