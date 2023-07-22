Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that water accumulated on roads and streets which caused huge trouble to the commuters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) Several cities in Punjab, including Lahore, experienced a much-needed respite on Saturday as the latest monsoon spell brought heavy rain and a drop in temperatures.

Bhakkar, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Okara, and nearby areas also received rainfall, significantly lowering the mercury and creating pleasant weather conditions.

In Lahore, the rain varied from light to heavy, covering areas like Abbot Road, Davis Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, Shimla Pahari, Data Darbar, Gulshan Ravi, Johar Town, Gulberg, Samanabad, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, and Burki.

Gulshan-e-Ravi experienced the highest rainfall, measuring 173 millimeters. Eight areas in Lahore, including Lakshmi Chowk, Nisthar Town, and Qurtaba Chowk, received over 100mm of rain so far. Other recorded rainfall amounts were 88mm at Jail Road, 84mm at the airport, 87mm in Gulberg, 95mm at Upper Mall, and 141mm at Pani Wala Talab.

However, the heavy rain led to water accumulation on roads, causing traffic disruptions. Low-lying areas in Lahore, Kasur, and other cities were inundated, and several areas experienced power outages.

Morning temperatures in major cities were as follows: Islamabad and Quetta 26 degrees Celsius, Lahore and Peshawar 29 degrees Celsius, Karachi 30 degrees Celsius, Gilgit 22 degrees Celsius, Murree 18 degrees Celsius, and Muzaffarabad 25 degrees Celsius.

Met Office Forecast

The Meteorological Department forecasts that monsoon currents will continue to penetrate the country from the Bay of Bengal.

An upper westerly trough is also affecting the upper parts of the country and is expected to persist in the coming days. As a result, the weather forecast is as follows:

From 22nd to 26th July, Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khusab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan are expected to experience rain, wind-thundershowers (with few heavy to very heavy falls) intermittently.

From 22nd to 24th July, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi may experience rain, wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) intermittently.

These weather conditions are expected to bring relief to the region and alleviate the effects of the scorchingsummer heat.