Heavy Rain In Sargodha

Heavy rain in Sargodha

Heavy rainfall with windstorm occurred in Sargodha and its adjoining areas on Tuesday

Heavy rainfall with windstorm occurred in Sargodha and its adjoining areas on Tuesday.

According to the agriculture experts the current rainfall will have a positive impact on the kinnow besides wheat crops also.

Maximum temperature was recorded as 23.5 degree centigrade and minimum was 14.8 degree centigrade in Sargodha.

According to Met office spokesman a little shower of rain is expected in Wednesday in Sargodha division.

More Stories From Weather

