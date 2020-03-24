Heavy rain in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Heavy rainfall with windstorm occurred in Sargodha and its adjoining areas on Tuesday.

According to the agriculture experts the current rainfall will have a positive impact on the kinnow besides wheat crops also.

Maximum temperature was recorded as 23.5 degree centigrade and minimum was 14.8 degree centigrade in Sargodha.

According to Met office spokesman a little shower of rain is expected in Wednesday in Sargodha division.