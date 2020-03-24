Heavy Rain In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:09 PM
Heavy rainfall with windstorm occurred in Sargodha and its adjoining areas on Tuesday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Heavy rainfall with windstorm occurred in Sargodha and its adjoining areas on Tuesday.
According to the agriculture experts the current rainfall will have a positive impact on the kinnow besides wheat crops also.
Maximum temperature was recorded as 23.5 degree centigrade and minimum was 14.8 degree centigrade in Sargodha.
According to Met office spokesman a little shower of rain is expected in Wednesday in Sargodha division.