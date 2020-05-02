Heavy rain in Sargodha, weather become pleasant

Heavy rains lashed Sargodha and its surroundings last night and during the day, making the weather pleasant, while farmers were also facing difficulties during the wheat harvest there. In many places, standing water in the fields is also feared to harm the wheat crop

The heavy rains also broke the heat wave that had been raging for two days. The fasting people also thanked Allah. Meteorological Department has forecast more rains in the next 24 hours.