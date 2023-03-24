UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain Lashes City, Turns Weather Cold

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Widespread heavy rain lashed the provincial capital and adjacent areas, which turned the weather cold, dropping minimum temperature to 15 degree Celsius on Friday

The rain started in the morning and continued almost all the day with occasional gaps, varying from light to heavy. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on some roads as there were small puddles.

In many parts of the city, traffic signals were out of order which led to chaos on roads. The power supply remained suspended in low-lying areas. This strong spell of rain exposed the performance of civic bodies in city as low lying areas were seemed flooded, however WASA and Lahore Waste Management Company's machinery remained busy for draining the water.

The high ups of Water and Sanitation Agency, Lahore Waste Management Company and other departments put their machinery on high alert and the officers were also seen in the field to make satisfactory arrangements The rain with occasional gaps covered almost all the parts of the metropolis and rain in millimetre was recorded Gulberg 19, Mall Road 34, Mughalpura 42, Laxmi Chowk 47, Tajpura 25, Nishter Town 27, Farrukhabad 15, Gulshan e Ravi 31, Samnabad 22, Jail Road 14, Airport 17.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, the wet spell is being occurred under the influence of a westerly wave affecting most parts of the country, and it is likely to continue in next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 15 degree Celsius while maximum could not cross 21 due to wet conditions..

Dry weather is expected in southern parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab including the city during next 24 hours, daily weather report said.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Punjab: Islamabad: (Golra 20, Syedpur 14, Zero Point 13, Bokra 06) Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 14, Chaklala 05) Kot Addu 52, Bhakkar 47, Leh 43, DG Khan 37, Jhang 35, Multan (City 38, Airport 33), Toba Tek Singh 31, Sahiwal 28, Okara 26, Faisalabad 19, Bahawalnagar 18, Nurpur Thal 17, Hafizabad 14, Sargodha 12, Gujranwala 11, Khanewal 08, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, Khanpur, Joharabad 07, Mangala 06, Sialkot (City 06, Airport 05), Rahim Yar Khan 05, Jhelum, Chakwal 03, Attock 11 and Gujarat 01.

