Heavy rain lashes different parts of country; more rain likely: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Heavy rain lashed different parts of the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon, as per the forecast of the weather experts, decreasing the temperatures significantly while causing inundation in the low lying areas.

The rain of heavy intensity (scattered thunderstorm) started in the afternoon and continued with gaps as a result of the strong moist currents penetrating upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also affecting upper and central parts.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy falls are also likely at few places in Islamabad, Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and South Balochistan during the period.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

About the possible impacts, the met office warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Kashmir, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Barkhan, Bolan and Kohlu during the forecast period.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Gujranwala 161mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 58, Golra 06, Zero Point 02), Bahawalpur (Airport 38, City 07), Rahim Yar Khan 32, Joharabad 26, Sialkot (City 27, Airport 12), Okara 22, Gujarat, Murree 20, Nurpurthal 14, Lahore (Shahi Qila 13, Farrukhabad 09, Chowk Nakhuda 07, Lakshmi Chowk 06, Samanabad 05, Nishter Town, Iqbal Town, Tajpura, City 04, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Johar Town 03, Wasa Office, AP 01), Sahiwal 08, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Khanpur 06, Multan (City 05, Airport 03), Mandi Bahauddin 03, Faisalabad, Sargodha 02, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar 01, Sindh: Chhor 66, Rohri 60, Sukkur 42, Jacobabad 38, Karachi (Surjani 25, Jamia-tur-Rasheed, Nazimabad 17, Masroor Base 16, Saadi Town, Orangi, University road 13, Gadap Town 11, Airport 09, Jinnah Terminal 08, Kemari 05, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 04, Faisal Base, Quaidabad 03, DHA 02), Padidan 22, Khairpur, Hyderabad, Dadu 21, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpur Khas 16, Sakrand 15, Thatta 10, Badin 08, Mithi, Tando Jam 04, Mohenjodaro 03, Larkana 02, Balochistan: Panjgur 22, Turbat 16, Barkhan 12, Ormara 07, Kalat, Pasni, Lasbella 04, Quetta (Sheikh Manda 03, Samungli 01), Zhob 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 16, Malam Jabba 12, Saidu Sharif 10, Parachinar 06, Dir (Upper 05, Lower 02), Bannu 02, Kashmir: Kotli 15, Garhidupatta 09, Rawalakot 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 02, Astore, Skardu 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Bahawalnagar 43 C, Sibbi and Nokkundi 42 C.