Heavy Rain Lashes Lahore
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 09:51 PM
The tenth spell of monsoon lashed the city on Monday evening, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms that continued late into the night, affecting all major areas
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The tenth spell of monsoon lashed the city on Monday evening, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms that continued late into the night, affecting all major areas.
According to data, the highest rainfall was recorded at Pani Wala Talab with 92mm, followed by Farrukhabad 78.5mm, Upper Mall 69mm, Samanabad 68.5mm, Qurtaba Chowk 61mm, Chowk Na Khuda and Iqbal Town 60mm each, Gulshan Ravi 59.5mm, Shadipura 52.5mm, Johar Town 38mm, Nishtar Town 35mm, Mughalpura 25.5mm, Laxmi Chowk 24mm, Jail Road 23mm, Gulberg Head Office and Tajpura 15mm each, while the Airport recorded 5mm.
The MET Office warned that heavy rains could trigger urban flooding, waterlogging, and coastal flooding in low-lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad, Dadu, and Karachi on September 8 and 9. The water level in Hub Dam may also rise.
Further rains are expected in flood-hit regions of Punjab and Sindh, worsening the situation.
Flash floods are likely in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, southern and eastern Balochistan, and the Kirthar Range (Dadu). Landslides may block roads in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.
Officials cautioned that heavy rains, windstorms, and lightning could damage weak structures, including kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels. The public, travelers, and tourists have been advised to stay away from vulnerable areas and remain updated on weather conditions.
The MET department added that a deep depression over southeast Sindh was moving southwestward and could bring strong monsoon currents to the southern half of the country over the next 24 to 36 hours.
Rainfall was also recorded across various cities of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Monday’s highest temperature was 42°C in Sibbi and Nokundi, while Lahore recorded 32°C.
