Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A heavy rain lashed the provincial capital on Monday morning, which inundated low-lying areas and disturbed the power supply, while the Met Office has predicted another rainy spell from Tuesday to Sunday.

The rain started early morning and continued for more than two hours. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles ev­ery where, however, Chuburji, Lyton Road, Shah Jamal, Qartaba Chowk, Cooper Road, Empress Road, Laxmi Chowk, Kashmir Road and some other areas received 105-110 millimeter rain while most of the other areas also witnessed a good rain. City district government machinery remained active during and after the rain.

The Met office has predicted another monsoon activity in upper and central parts of the country including the provincial capital from Tuesday to Sunday. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from July 3. Under the influence of this weather system, rain wind/thundershower with (few heavy to very heavy falls at times) are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from 02nd to 07th July with occasional gaps.

Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from July 4 (night) to 7.

Showers are also expected in most parts of Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh province.

Torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan from 04th to 07th July.

Water flows in eastern rivers are likely to increase during the vigorous activity of monsoon.

Urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar is also expected from July 4 to 7.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.