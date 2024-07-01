Open Menu

Heavy Rain Lashes Lahore, Another Spell From Tuesday Likely

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 06:41 PM

Heavy rain lashes Lahore, another spell from Tuesday likely

A heavy rain lashed the provincial capital on Monday morning, which inundated low-lying areas and disturbed the power supply, while the Met Office has predicted another rainy spell from Tuesday to Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A heavy rain lashed the provincial capital on Monday morning, which inundated low-lying areas and disturbed the power supply, while the Met Office has predicted another rainy spell from Tuesday to Sunday.

The rain started early morning and continued for more than two hours. Commuters faced difficulty travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles ev­ery where, however, Chuburji, Lyton Road, Shah Jamal, Qartaba Chowk, Cooper Road, Empress Road, Laxmi Chowk, Kashmir Road and some other areas received 105-110 millimeter rain while most of the other areas also witnessed a good rain. City district government machinery remained active during and after the rain.

The Met office has predicted another monsoon activity in upper and central parts of the country including the provincial capital from Tuesday to Sunday. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from July 3. Under the influence of this weather system, rain wind/thundershower with (few heavy to very heavy falls at times) are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from 02nd to 07th July with occasional gaps.

Rain/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from July 4 (night) to 7.

Showers are also expected in most parts of Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh province.

Torrential rains may cause flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal, Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kashmir and hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan from 04th to 07th July.

Water flows in eastern rivers are likely to increase during the vigorous activity of monsoon.

Urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Peshawar is also expected from July 4 to 7.

Landslides may disrupt roads at the vulnerable points of hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Murree Vehicles Road Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Dir Kohistan Attock Wazirabad May July Sunday From Government Rains

Recent Stories

FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monso ..

FDA to step up measures to control dengue in monsoon

37 seconds ago
 Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages

Moscow takes two more east Ukrainian villages

4 minutes ago
 Methane ignition sparks investigation, production ..

Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal ..

4 minutes ago
 DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

DC visits THQ hospital, inspect facilities

1 second ago
 Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operatio ..

Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon

3 seconds ago
 "Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese main ..

"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

4 seconds ago
Mauritania's Ghazouani wins re-election with 56.12 ..

Mauritania's Ghazouani wins re-election with 56.12% of vote

20 minutes ago
 Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Murray w ..

Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Murray wants 'closure'

20 minutes ago
 APPAC delegation meets Minister Sikandar Hayat

APPAC delegation meets Minister Sikandar Hayat

20 minutes ago
 Thailand's manufacturing sector expands further in ..

Thailand's manufacturing sector expands further in June

20 minutes ago
 Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Ed ..

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) announces SSC ..

20 minutes ago
 ADB approves 50 mln USD loan, grant to Kyrgyzstan

ADB approves 50 mln USD loan, grant to Kyrgyzstan

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather