SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Heavy rain lashed the Sialkot region here on Saturday.

The city areas received 28mm rain, which began early Saturday morning and continued the whole day, intermittently.

The rainwater inundated all main and link roads, bazars, streets in urban and rural areas in the district.

The weather department has forecast more rains during the next 24 hours.