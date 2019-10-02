UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Plays Havoc In City In Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Heavy rain plays havoc in city in Bahawalpur

Heavy rain with thunderstorm and speedy winds played havoc here in Bahawalpur as several mud houses were collapsed and hundreds of trees were uprooted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Heavy rain with thunderstorm and speedy winds played havoc here in Bahawalpur as several mud houses were collapsed and hundreds of trees were uprooted.

The rain started lashing at night between Tuesday and Wednesday with thunderstorm and speedy winds. The rain continued lashing for over one hour. The roads and streets presented a look of stream as rainwater was accumulated there.

The reports reaching here said that several mud houses were collapsed in slum areas and hundreds of trees were uprooted. Reports further said that few people were injured in the rain related incidents who were provided with medical aid.

District Emergency Officer, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region, Baqir Hussain said that rescuers of the organization performed rescue and relief operations in several areas which were affected by heavy showers. He said that roofs of some mud houses were collapsed and rainwater entered houses and shops in downtown areas.

He added that the rescuers of Rescue 1122 provided immediate medical aid to the injured and some of them were transported to hospital.

The workers of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur were seen engaged in draining out rainwater accumulated on city roads and removing trees from road which were fell down due to wind storm. Most of roads were cleared for traffic; however, rainwater was still accumulated in downtown areas, causing problems for people.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Shozab Saeed himself monitored the rescue and relief operation. He directed the officials concerned to ensure draining out rainwater from the areas where it was still accumulated.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office said that the region might receive more rain with thunderstorm as western system of rain had entered the country.

Related Topics

Injured Storm Punjab Road Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

New reviews contradict previous guidelines around ..

2 minutes ago

Statins: Link to osteoporosis depends on dosage

2 minutes ago

Better quality 'good' cholesterol may fight athero ..

2 minutes ago

Crimea Sees 5% Increase in Foreign Tourism in Janu ..

5 minutes ago

Uzbek President Works on Joining EAEU - Russian Up ..

5 minutes ago

Nestle sheds skincare brands

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.