Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Snowfall Lash Various Parts Of Country, Provide Relief After Prolonged Dry Spell
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:41 PM
Widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall have lashed various parts of the country, including the federal capital, bringing much-needed relief after a prolonged dry winter season
The second rain spell of February has significantly improved air quality and is expected to benefit the agriculture sector, particularly wheat crops in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The rain spell resulted from a westerly weather system that entered the western parts of the country on February 24, gradually extending to upper regions by February 25.
The system is likely to persist in northern areas until March 2, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Widespread rain and snowfall were recorded in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, while Sindh experienced light rain.
The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Kalat (56mm), followed by Balakot (41mm), Rawalakot (35mm), Murree (30mm), and Kakul (34mm). Snowfall was also reported in several regions, including Kalam (16 inches), Skardu (11 inches), Malam Jabba (8 inches), and Astore (5 inches).
The ongoing spell has caused heavy snowfall in hilly areas, including Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Skardu, disrupting travel and creating slippery road conditions.
The PMD has warned of possible landslides in mountainous regions and flash floods in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir until March 1.
Tourists have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.
The rainfall is expected to have a positive impact on standing crops, particularly wheat in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which were at risk due to the dry spell. However, light to moderate fog may develop in some plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad during morning hours, affecting road visibility.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with provincial disaster management authorities, has been put on high alert to implement precautionary measures and prevent any untoward incidents.
According to the weather forecast, mainly dry and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills are likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the day.
The authorities have urged the public and tourists to remain extra cautious and cooperate with local administration during the ongoing spell to avoid any mishaps.
