Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in capital; creates hazards for commuters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Heavy rain lashed the federal capital like other parts of the country on Monday late afternoon and broke the intensity of prevailing hot weather conditions, turning it to pleasant one

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Heavy rain lashed the Federal capital like other parts of the country on Monday late afternoon and broke the intensity of prevailing hot weather conditions, turning it to pleasant one.

The prediction of the weather experts stood correct as a rain-wind-thunderstorm started in the capital late afternoon and continued for over half an hour, providing respite to the heat stricken people.

The heavy rain accompanied with strong wind compelled the citizens to stop their vehicles under the bridges to stay safe from the falling trees and standing water on roads.

A large number of motorists and pedestrians took shelter under the bridge on Islamabad Express Highway and other bridges too for their safety till the intensity of rain reduced.

Similarly, a number of cars were stuck in the rain water blocking the roads in different sectors of the capital hindering the smooth flow of traffic.

The motorists also faced difficulties in moving ahead due to the fallen branches of trees at a number of places due to the heavy rain and wind.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, rain-wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and southeastern Sindh on Tuesday.

Isolated heavy falls were also expected during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country.

The rainfall(mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Sialkot (City 58, Airport 11), Islamabad (Golra 36, Zero Point 30, Airport 07, Saidpur 06, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 30, Shamsabad 29), Noorpurthal 10, Sargodha 9City) 09, Lahore (Gulberg 08, Township 02), Gujranwala 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 33, Kakul 31, Cherat 27, Dir (Upper, Lower), Mirkhani, Kalam 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 30, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 07) Rawalakot 01, Balochistan: Lebela 18, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 02.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Sibbi, Dadu 43 C, Mohenjo Daro 42 C.