Heavy rainfall paralyses normal life as power, water supply suspended

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm paralysed normal life in the city which also led to water logging and power failure late Sunday night.

According to Meteorological Department, rainfall along with thunderstorm which started at 3am and remain continued till the filing of report on Monday morning.Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm could also cause flash floods, it warned.

Low lying areas of the city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and rural taluka were filled with rain water and sewage water also entered into several houses.

The roads, streets and residential areas have been filled with rain water which had paralysed normal life due to which low attendance witnessed in the educational institutions, colleges and offices.

As rainfall started, power supply remained suspended and could not be restored till filing of the report, causing shortage of water in the city.

Markets and shopping centres remained closed due to continuing rainfall which is expected for two more days.

According to Meteorological Department sources, city's temperature will remain 28 to 34 degree centigrade on Monday.